Mandan businesses to host a Chocolate Walk on Saturday

If you have a sweet tooth and want to get out of the house this weekend, Mandan is the place to be.

The Mandan Progress Organization is throwing its second annual Chocolate Walk this Saturday.

Throughout the community, more than a dozen businesses will have free treats on-hand for customers.

There will be chocolates, Valentine’s Day sweets and hot chocolate bombs being given away.

“Now more than ever, I think it’s important that we provide these opportunities to, you know, encourage and inspire the hope to remind consumers that you still have an opportunity to safely visit and shop these businesses,” said Dot Frank, the Executive Director for the Mandan Progress Organization.

The Chocolate Walk is open to people of all ages.

