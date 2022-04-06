The wait is over as crews are now reconstructing Memorial Highway in Mandan to create a safer turn for commuters. This week the installation of the span wire signal began which is a temporary signal fix.

The installation of four wooden poles and traffic lights will make life easier and safer for commuters like John Ehlis.

“I think it, it’s a really good idea,” John Ehlis said.

John Ehlis understands the challenge of making the left turn.

“I go to Bismarck and stuff; it really doesn’t affect me that much. I know at busy times of the day,” Ehlis said.

North Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer Jordan Woroniecki said the wooden poles are temporary, but will eventually be replaced with steel traffic light poles.

“This intersection has gotten busier, probably a little faster than people are willing to tolerate for that project,“ North Dakota Department of Transportation Project Engineer Jordan Woroniecki said.

“I think at certain times of the day, it’s a good deal,” Ehlis said.

A good deal and ND-DOT hopes that it will save lives.

“There have been several accidents throughout the years there. There was a fatal accident I think last year of 2020. There’s more traffic and conflict,” Woroniecki said.

The cost of the project is about $200,000 and it will be completed in 2024. While the temporary fix is in place, you should expect limited and slower traffic