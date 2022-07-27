MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Thursday is National Chili Dog Day, and in North Dakota, the city of Mandan went all out.

Mandan not only celebrated Chili Dog Day but the new changes to National Fry Day being moved to Friday.

“Checkers and Rally‘s brought our fry love express that we take all over the country spread in the fry love and given away free fries so we are here there’s also a group during chili dogs,” said Kim Francis, director of communications for Checkers and Rally’s.

The event offered an exclusive chance to experience Dykshoorn Park’s brand new playground, outdoor music, face paintings, corn hole, and so much more. People also had a chance to get their hands on some free food.

All of the free food was sponsored by the National Day Calendar and the Fry Love Express from Checkers and Rally’s, Francis said events like this it is not only fun but important to celebrate.

“It’s just nice to have the community come together get some fry love Fraser great comfort food they taste so good and you know just be together and just celebrate the little things,” said Francis.

Events like what took place Wednesday at Dykshoorn Park, are great for everyone, especially community and family engagement.

“They’re like the best fries I’ve ever had so I’ll give it a 10 to 100,” said 9-year-old Jocelyn Hayes.