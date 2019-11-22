Mandan Christmas Tree Lot Open

Although Thanksgiving is still a week away, that hasn’t stopped the spirit of Christmas from shining through.

The Lion’s club annual tree sale is stocked with hundreds of Christmas trees.

The tradition began over a half a century ago and continues to this day.

Every year, the club sells trees as a way to give back to some area charities.

Rows of Christmas trees fill the lot, located right next to the Old Depot on Main street, in Mandan.

And, you won’t just find one type of tree.

“Everybody has their favorites, but most people like the Fraiser Furs because of their fragrance. And because they hold on to their needles”, shares Dennis Friesz, Mandan Lions Club Secretary.

The Christmas tree lot will open Friday, November 22nd

Friesz says last year, they sold out of everything, within just weeks of opening.