Mandan church hosts drive-in service in high school parking lot

The First Lutheran Church of Mandan made sure to bring the traditional Christmas Eve service to their congregation, despite the coronavirus.

Cars filled the parking lot of Mandan High School as people gathered that way to receive the word of God through their radios.

With the pandemic, the church has been taking precautions and decided to close its doors when the risk level got to orange.

Pastor Dan Paulson says this year’s service is very important as it’s been a long one for many.

“I think community is most important. We’ve been deprived of that for a long, long time. And we’re looking forward to many people coming to be part of that community. In a new way, but in a terrific way as well,” said Paulson.

In recent months, the First Lutheran Church of Mandan has been holding services virtually. Pastor Paulson says it has expanded its congregation nationwide.