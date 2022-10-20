MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, a shop in Mandan got the “OK” to take its show on the road and sell at certain events.

Josette Dupree, who owns Big Stick Cigars, was asking the city for a mobile permit to sell cigars.

Dupree opened her shop on Main Street in March and says she’s been asked by groups to sell her goods at events like festivals, golf, and fishing tournaments.

Dupree already has a mobile license from the state, but city leaders approved amending the local smoking ordinance to give her a permit.

Dupree would be allowed to sell cigars and pipe tobacco, but customers could only smoke in designated areas.

“We were getting many requests, ‘hey, would you come out and set up a mini mobile cigar unit so our folks could buy cigars for out golfing or out on the boats?'” Dupree said. “And I had to turn them away, I had to lose business because I couldn’t sell my product away from my location here in Mandan.”

The permit allows Dupree to sell at events in Mandan, she’d still be prohibited from sales in Bismarck.

She also says she hopes to see North Dakota pass a cigar lounge proposal.

That matter last failed in the state senate by one vote in 2021.