Mandan City Commission OKs certain restaurants to sell alcohol with take-out

The Mandan City Commission is trying to offer some relief to restaurants affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, the commission voted to allow restaurants with a Class E or Class F food and beverage license to sell sealed containers of alcoholic beverages to customers buying food through take-out, curbside delivery, drive-thru or delivery.

The action will remain in effect through the end of the year.

The intent, according to the commission, is to help restaurants that have been affected by Gov. Burgum’s Nov. 13 executive order limiting room capacity to 50 percent and closing in-person service between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.