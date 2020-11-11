Mandan City Commission passes mask mandate in a 3-2 vote

After a special meeting concerning a possible mask mandate on Tuesday, Mandan City Commissioners voted in favor of mandating masks in a 3 to 2 vote.

The mandate was considered under the “New Business: Consider COVID Mask Plan” item on the Nov. 10 agenda.

The commission allowed 30 minutes of public comment for mandating masks and 30 minutes of public comment against it.

The mask mandate, which is similar to Bismarck’s and includes no penalty for non-compliance, goes into effect Wednesday, Nov. 11, and will expire in 30 days, where it can be considered again.

Here’s how each commissioner voted:

Mayor Tim Helbling – No

Joseph Camisa – Yes

Amber Larson – Yes

Dennis Rohr – No

Mike Braun – Yes

The special meeting was called last week on Election Day after commissioners decided they didn’t want to vote on mandating masks without public comment.