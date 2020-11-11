Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Mandan City Commission passes mask mandate in a 3-2 vote

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

After a special meeting concerning a possible mask mandate on Tuesday, Mandan City Commissioners voted in favor of mandating masks in a 3 to 2 vote.

The mandate was considered under the “New Business: Consider COVID Mask Plan” item on the Nov. 10 agenda.

The commission allowed 30 minutes of public comment for mandating masks and 30 minutes of public comment against it.

The mask mandate, which is similar to Bismarck’s and includes no penalty for non-compliance, goes into effect Wednesday, Nov. 11, and will expire in 30 days, where it can be considered again.

Here’s how each commissioner voted:

  • Mayor Tim Helbling – No
  • Joseph Camisa – Yes
  • Amber Larson – Yes
  • Dennis Rohr – No
  • Mike Braun – Yes

The special meeting was called last week on Election Day after commissioners decided they didn’t want to vote on mandating masks without public comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Dickey's Donations

AEDs in Rugby

KX Convo: Al Jaeger

Healthcare Workers

KX Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/10

MSU Testing

Kamala Harris

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/10

Traffic Update

Tuesday's Forecast: Sunny & dry with snow on the way

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/10

NDC NOV 10

TYLER AUCK

Century Girl's Swimming

Bottineau Volleyball

Century Football

Beulah Football

Washburn Volleyball

Veterans Voices

Minot Public Schools Says No Distance Learning for Orange

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss