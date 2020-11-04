Mandan City Commission to discuss a possible mask mandate at special meeting next week

Coronavirus
Mandan City Commissioners on Election Day voted to hold a special meeting next week to discuss a possible mask mandate.

Commissioners said they still need to discuss what date next week to hold the meeting, and that will be released to the public soon so residents may attend.

The consideration was held under the “Other Business: COVID-19 Discussion” item at Tuesday evening’s meeting.

During the discussion, Commissioner Amber Larson said the biggest concerns should be making sure children stay in school, businesses stay open and hospital capacities stay low.

Mayor Tim Helbling says something that bothers him is that every city is doing something different. He said he wishes the state would come out with a plan, and each city could follow it.

Commissioners agreed that if they were to adopt a mask mandate, it should be similar to Bismarck’s mask mandate because the two cities are so close.

Commissioner Dennis Rohr was not present.

North Dakota Resources

