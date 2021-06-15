Mandan City Commission votes to ban fireworks in city limits due to drought conditions

Mandan City Commissioners voted to ban fireworks within city limits until further notice due to drought conditions during their Tuesday meeting.

The vote comes after the Mandan Fire Department recommended the commission ban fireworks after an assessment of fire fuel, vegetation and weather conditions.

The Fourth of July fireworks display following the rodeo at Dakota Centennial Park is permitted and still authorized. Firefighters will be on standby, according to a press release.

A violation of this ban is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,500. In the event a fire is caused by fireworks, additional charges could be issued.

The sale of fireworks in the area is still allowed.