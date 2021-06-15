Mandan City Commission votes to ban fireworks in city limits due to drought conditions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mandan City Commissioners voted to ban fireworks within city limits until further notice due to drought conditions during their Tuesday meeting.

The vote comes after the Mandan Fire Department recommended the commission ban fireworks after an assessment of fire fuel, vegetation and weather conditions.

The Fourth of July fireworks display following the rodeo at Dakota Centennial Park is permitted and still authorized. Firefighters will be on standby, according to a press release.

A violation of this ban is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,500. In the event a fire is caused by fireworks, additional charges could be issued.

The sale of fireworks in the area is still allowed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News