Mandan City Hall reopens to the public

Mandan City Hall is once again open to the public as of today, June 15.

In late March, the building was closed due to COVID-19 concerns. However, city employees continued working from home or in the office. Business continued by appointment, over the phone or online.

With the building reopened. visitors are now asked to use the doors at the south entrance of the building, located off of First Street NW.

City officials are asking visitors to practice social distancing and to stay home if they feel sick.

Many services conducted in person are also are available online or over the phone. For more information, visit the Mandan city website at cityofmandan.com.