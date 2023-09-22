MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, Mandan city leaders approved the latest request to allow for a cigar lounge in town.

On Tuesday, city commissioners voted 3-2 to allow for an indoor cigar lounge.

It’s separate from the indoor smoking law that passed in 2012.

Earlier this year, the North Dakota legislature passed House Bill 1229, which legalizes cigar lounges.

Big Stick Cigars owner Josette Dupree says she’s now looking for a new location to open the first lounge in Mandan.

“The cigar lounge itself must be its own self-contained room within the facility, so not the whole,” Dupree said. “When you open the door to our cigar lounge, the whole area will not be where you can be smoking, there will be a separate room with a commercial smoke eater system in there, and we have already been in negotiating and talking with the company that will be setting that up for us as well.”

The new ordinance only applies to cigars, no cigarettes, vapes, or pipes are allowed.

Dupree says she’s hoping to open the new lounge this winter.