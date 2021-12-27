Mandan city snow crews hope to complete plowing by Tuesday afternoon

Mandan Public Works Director Mitch Bitz says city crews are continuing to plow main arterial roadways and residential areas today. Plowing operations are anticipated to be complete by Tuesday afternoon, December 28.

After that, crews will begin hauling snow from the downtown business district in the early morning hours on Wednesday, December 29.

To help speed up the snow removal process in Mandan, the city asks the following:

Move vehicles to off-street parking, if possible.

With the exception of the downtown business district, Mandan city ordinance 16-2-4 prohibits putting snow in the streets when clearing sidewalks and driveways, unless a waiver has been issued in writing by the city. Snow may be placed in the unpaved portion of the boulevard within the public right-of-way.

Clear snow around fire hydrants and mailboxes.

Additional reminders and information are available at cityofmandan.com/snowremoval.

Snow removal updates will be shared via the city’s social media pages and www.cityofmandan.com/news.