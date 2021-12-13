Mandan coffee shop owner sets plan during workforce shortage

“When it came to the great resignation, it seemed like people were dropping their secondary job and keeping their primary employment,” Dot Frank said.

Frank has been the owner of Cappuccino on Collins for three years. She said she is extremely passionate and understanding when it comes to her workers.

“At any time, a business faces the odds of closure, and Cappuccino and Collins could have been that business that was opened and then it suddenly closed,” Frank said.

Post-COVID, the shop operated with nine employees; it requires seven but now only has five.

“It could be a lot worse than having the five but definitely the capacity for some more,” Frank said.

Frank said to attract and retain employees she has found ways to keep them happy by being responsive to their needs, suggestions and ideas.

During the luncheon, employers were taught it’s the applicants who have the upper hand when it comes to landing a job — something Frank said she knows all too well.

“A lot of times if a current employee can vouch for a prospective employee, they’re already a step ahead of the competition. You have a level of comfort in extending the opportunity to hire,” Frank said.

Something all businesses owners need as high turnover from employees left businesses like Frank’s and others shorthanded.

“I had to find out additional ways to accommodate to be appealing and attractive to employees and that’s where I think flexibility more than anything is really critical for us,” Frank said.

Frank is hiring. To apply Frank said you can fill out an application in store.

