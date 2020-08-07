Mandan Commissioners approve preliminary 2021 budget

Mandan City Commission has approved a preliminary budget for this upcoming year.

In this proposed budget, residents will see a 3.4 percent increase in their property taxes as a way to keep the mill levy at the same amount.

They can also expect a $3 increase for utility base totaling to $36 a year. A percentage of that increase will go toward a new water intake project.

Another fee that will go up is recycling, raising the bill by $1.

“2021 budget was a challenge for all of our department heads and commissioners to go through because of the uncertainty of the pandemic going on and oil prices also play a huge part of our budget too,” explained Jim Neubauer, the City Administrator for City of Mandan.

With the on-going pandemic and the crash of the oil industry, city officials say they’re planning to scale back on certain aspects.

They have cut down on new hiring and focusing on essential jobs like first responders. Another thing that will be looked at is infrastructure projects.

“With the uncertainty of those Prairie Funds being made available, it certainly puts our infrastructure projects on hold for a little while until we can be more sure on. We don’t want to come out and promise folks that we’re going to be able to do streets and it’s going to cost ‘X’ amount when we’re counting on the Prairie Dog money and then we don’t receive the Prairie Dog money,” said Neubauer.

There will be a public hearing on the city’s budget on September 15.