MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Many in our area have the ancestry of Germans from Russia — a heritage rich with traditions. And there is an organization committed to keeping these German-Russian traditions alive.

KX News “waltzed” over to Mandan to learn more.

German-Russians from all over gathered in Mandan for the 52nd annual Germans from Russia International Convention hosted by the Germans from Russia Heritage Society, or GRHS.

The convention has a worldwide reach, attracting people from California, Texas, and even Canada and Germany. But no matter where they are from, all attendees have the same goal of keeping the tradition alive.

“I especially like trying to keep the music part of it alive,” said Hunter Heinrich, an attendee of the convention. Heinrich, a native of Eureka, South Dakota, brings his accordion-playing skills to the convention every year. “I like preserving the music, trying some of the old songs that used to be played that maybe aren’t played much anymore. It’s a fun event, everybody can get together from the same culture and heritage and share this. It’s nice.”

The GRHS catalogues documents describing the European migrations and exodus to the United States and Canada, and they share this information at the convention. They aim to create a sense of connection and camaraderie among the attendees.

“There’s just a great sense of learning from the German culture,” said Curtis Mertz, the president of GRHS. “That’s something that we’ve lost with younger people, hopefully we can get it back to where it was before.”

But besides trying to keep the tradition alive, attendees enjoy themselves, too.

They share stories about growing up in a German-Russian family, listen to presentations — and of course — enjoy some kuchen and accordion playing.

“I’ve met a lot of nice people here, and it kind of draws you back,” said convention attendee Dan Schwan. A native of Karlsruhe, North Dakota, Schwan has been attending the convention since 2014 and plans to attend many more.

The conference will run until July 22 and will wrap up with a traditional dance that is open to the public.