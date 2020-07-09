Mandan couple celebrates 305th meal at Bennigan’s

A Mandan couple has made it their mission to go out somewhere every night and Wednesday was their 305th time eating at Bennigan’s in Mandan.

Daryl and Virginia Kerzman have lived in Mandan for 40 years now. They say they love to support local businesses so when their friend Rob Knoll built Bennigan’s they told him they’d live there. The couple says although they’re not Irish, they love the Irish hospitality they experience every time they come in. And they have some advice for people who’ve never eaten at Bennigan’s.

“You don’t know what you’re missing. It’s like… get your buns here,” said Virginia.

The Kerzman’s say they only live a mile away from the restaurant, so the trip is easy for them.