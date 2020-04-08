Mandan curbside spring clean-up week canceled, free landfill week instead

The Mandan City Commission Tuesday voted to cancel the April 18-25 Spring Clean-Up curbside collection due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the city will host a Spring Free Landfill Week April 20-25. The landfill will be open for free dumping to city of Mandan residents and operate just like Free Fall Landfill Week did in 2019.

Public Works Department Director Mitch Bitz cited risks of spreading the coronavirus such as people picking up another person’s discarded items, taking them into their homes and spreading the virus through household items.

“There is some uncertainty about the chance of any cross-contamination that could take place from residence to residence or from debris piles to crews working the event,” Bitz said.

The Public Works Department typically takes an “all hands on deck” approach to Spring Clean-Up, even hiring outside labor forces to assist. These additional individuals interact with Public Works staff and equipment, increasing the risk to Public Works employees, which could be detrimental to overall city services. City leaders and staff are committed to helping stop the spread.

Here’s how Spring Free Landfill Week will work:

Items will not be collected curbside with residential garbage. The landfill will accept items from Mandan residents, including furniture and appliances, free of charge.

Residents dumping at the landfill will be required to show identification with proof of address.

Appliances must be cleaned of all food and other debris before they will be accepted.

There is a $2 charge per car or pickup tire. Larger tires, such as those from tractors, semi-trailers or heavy equipment, are charged at regularly listed prices.

No hazardous waste such as pesticides, insecticides or harsh cleaning supplies may be disposed of at the landfill.

All paint must be in solid form with the lid off.

Residents are reminded to tie down or tarp all loads to prevent littering along roadways. Unsecured loads may be charged a $20 violation fee.

The landfill will be open Monday, April 20 through Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The landfill is located about 3 miles west of Mandan on Business Loop I-94, then south on County Road 82 a half-mile, and west 1 mile.

Contact the Public Works Department at 667-3240 with questions regarding Spring Free Landfill Week.