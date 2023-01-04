MANDAN. N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Mandan is giving shop owners an incentive to keep the sidewalks clear.

The City of Mandan received the “overall excellence Main Street award” for 2022. With that award came a $1500 prize.

The prize money needed to be put towards a winter vibrancy project, which is why the city decided to host two contests for businesses to decorate their stores and keep the road clean.

“Part of it is to try and add some spark and some beauty and make a safe and enjoyable experience for people to walk about our community. Particularly we wanted them to have an enjoyable walk to the lights display this winter,” said Ellen Huber, business development and communications director.

