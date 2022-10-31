MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Members of the Mandan FFA Chapter participated in the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN last week.

According to a news release, team members Adam Gress, Alexis Ritzman, Medora Ellingson, and Paige Friedt placed 8th in the nation and won a trip to Atlanta, Georgia in January to attend the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association’s National Conference.

Team member Adam Gress also placed 5th in the nation individually in the competition.

This journey began with a first-place win at the North Dakota State FFA Convention in June.

On September 29, the team competed virtually in the Safety and Sanitation team portion and individual Food Science Exam, a test on principals of food science and technology.

The team of four from Mandan traveled to Indianapolis and began the national competition on October 26, competing in individual and team projects.

As a team, the four members worked together to develop a new food product given a development scenario. The theme was shelf-stable, ready-to-eat food. To meet the challenge, the team created a product called My Thai-m — a microwaveable vegetarian dish containing packets of items to add to noodles and prepare — that would be marketed to the younger community.

Along with the food item, they developed the packaging, a factory layout with quality control information, nutritional information, a marketing plan, cost analysis, and accounting for food safety and presented My Thai-m to the National Food Science Industry Professionals.