MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s been a rough start to the winter season with North Dakota dealing with several winter storms.

According to the Mandan Fire Department, a gradual accumulation of snow is a lot easier to handle than the 18 inches of snow that accumulated overnight back in November.

And emergency calls don’t stop just because there is a snowstorm.

However, thanks to the partnership the fire department has with Public Works, the department always has a snowplow nearby in case they need to get on a street that hasn’t been plowed yet.

“Luckily we have been so prepared and Public Works has been such a fantastic partner. They’ve worked very hard for us to make sure we get to where we need to go and in a timely manner in these big snow events,” said Shane Weltikol, battalion chief.

Public Works says when they do plow, there is a strategy.

They try to plow the main roads first. Making sure the main roads are open, ensures emergency vehicles have a way to get from one part of the city to the other.

“If there is an emergency in that local area we will partner up with the fire department and police department and actually plow a route directly to that residence,” said Mitch Bitz. “So, it might look like we skipped your street we have because our main focus is those main roads.”