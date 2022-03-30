The Mandan Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning on 3rd Ave. NE in the area of 5th St. in Mandan.

A nearby neighbor told KX News that her son noticed the fire this morning. She said the smell was so strong, he thought it was coming from their own home.

“This morning at approximately 6:30 this morning, we were called to a fire in a structure.” said Battalion Chief Shane Weltikol, “It’s actually a vacant home and no one was living here at the time of the fire.”

Weltikol said they don’t know the cause of the fire at this time.

Fire invetigators and canines were both on the scene and the fire is still under investigation by the Mandan Fire Department