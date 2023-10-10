MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — If you were in Mandan on Tuesday night, you may have heard lots of sirens.

Not to worry though, Mandan hosted its annual fire station open house and fire truck parade.

Families from across the area gathered to partake in booths as well as check out all of the fire and police rigs.

A number of businesses and groups set up booths giving out cotton candy, hats, and hotdogs.

The event was met with many eager young people who just may be the next generation of life-savers.

The event wrapped up with an extraction demonstration.

The Mandan Fire Department would like to thank all those who attended as well as other departments and businesses.

Up next for the fire department is Fire Prevention Week which takes place through Saturday, October 14.