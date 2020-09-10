Mandan Fire Relief looking for volunteers

The Mandan Fire Relief group is looking for some help.

The group has been very busy between the two apartment building fires within the last month.

But, now as residents get settled into their new lives and time goes by, they are seeing a lot less help.

The Relief group has seen an outpouring of support through donations but is now looking for volunteers to assist in day to day operations.

“We’re getting organized, we’re making a dent in it. But if we had people to help out that would be a big thing. And it’s really just sorting and folding clothes and going through. You know, cleaning stuff out, making it neat,” shared Patty Barrette, the organizer of the Mandan Fire Relief.

Barrette says on a daily basis there are only four of them volunteering and organizing the entire warehouse, where all the items are stored.