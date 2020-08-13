Mandan fire relief organizers find bigger space for donations

As donations continue to pour in for the people displaced by the Monday night fire in Mandan, more space is needed.

Since that night people have been donating things like toiletry items and baby wipes and dropping them off at the Blackstone Motel.

They are now asking for people to donate liquid Tide, blue Dawn dish soap and white vinegar for residents to try to salvage what they can.

But fire relief organizers told us this afternoon they will now be moving to a larger location in order to store everything.

“If we’re going to help these families we need a larger location and that was very, very well last year in our facility. Our relief center is essentially going to be a place where people can donate and then we can also work with the families to get those items out,” explained Patty Barrette, one of the organizers.

The new headquarters will be located on 3305 Old Red Trail Drive, just past the new NISC building.

Right now, they are also looking for volunteers to help them move everything from the current location to the new one.