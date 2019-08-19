Mandan fire victims show their appreciation for all the help

Last month 41 families were displaced from a fire at Sunset Bluffs Apartments in Mandan. On Sunday, a few tenants got together to thank those that helped them get back on their feet. Since many people forced to relocate without food, clothing, and shelter.

“We were over an hour away from home. So, it was really hard coming back home and what was going through my mind was making sure my cat was ok,” said Tess Mildenberger, fire victim.

Fast forward to present day, many are adjusting to their new lives and are getting back to their day to day schedules.

“I’m in a new home. I got my furniture but there is alot of missing. It’s just going to take a lot of time. I think mentally, physically and emotionally,” said Susie Vogel, fire victim.

While most tenants are recovering from this tragedy it wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community, the donations and volunteers. Which is why they put together an appreciation BBQ for those who helped them during this difficult time. Along with multiple fire departments and other emergency responders from across the state, one group was the Sunset Fire Relief group.

“What we have been doing for the last month is taking all donations such as clothing, furniture, and cleaning supplies for the victims. We have been working with them to get into apartments and helping them move in and out,” said Patty Barrette, leader of Sunset Fire Relief.

The relief group is still donating items to fire victims. Those families still working to move forward, say giving thanks was long over-due.

As of now, tenants that were affected, are still not able to go back into their apartments. Officials are in the process of figuring out what the next step is for the building.

People can pick up donations at 1109 40th Ave Southeast in Mandan. You can also contact the relief group by clicking here .