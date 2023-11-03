MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, Mandan firefighters showed up to put out a home that caught fire.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a twin home on Douglas Place just off McKenzie Drive.

Firefighters told KX News that someone inside the home noticed the fire in the garage and called 911.

Fire crews showed up and were able to put out the flames before the damage spread to the neighbors.

Firefighters KX spoke with say one person had rented the home but two people were inside when it happened. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

So far, firefighters say they’re not sure how the fire started.