It may be April, but winter isn’t vacationing…causing a blizzard to pass through the region.

Fire departments like Mandan’s are ready for any emergency rescue calls and have been able to maneuver through the snow.

“Public works, they’ve done an amazing job being there for us if we need streets plowed or access getting into certain addresses. If any emergency vehicle is stuck, they have been on top of getting us out,” Mandan firefighter/EMT Matt Hennessy said.

For those thick patchy areas of snow, well, they have equipment just for that.

“We had to be prepared, we have firefighters on snowmobiles going out and making contacts with patients on medical calls. I know Mandan police were on snowmobiles,” Hennessy said.

Hennessy said there have not been any calls for fires yet, but it is still important for them to have access to the fire hydrants which are buried under the snow.



“The fire department will greatly appreciate it if you’re out moving snow and you have a hydrant on your property. Dig it out three feet deep all around the hydrant,” Hennessy said.

Staffing is not an issue as crews are working around the clock.

“There are guys that are on duty and then we’ve called in extra help. We’ve guys here for almost two days,” Hennessy said.

Let’s not forget about the teamwork from other first responders also helping in the area.

"We're working together with public works, Metro Ambulance, Mandan police. This massive team effort working together," Hennessy said.

Hennessy says most calls that they have been responded to have been medical-related and that snowmobiles are helpful in reaching tough areas.