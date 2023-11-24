MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Families in Mandan were bundling up on Friday night for a big Christmas light showcase.

Santa and Mrs. Claus helped city leaders flip the switch for the grand lighting of this year’s Holiday Lights on Main.

Volunteers and business owners started decorating Dykshoorn Park in Mandan last month.

It’s a place where families can walk around and pose for a few fun pictures in front of the dazzling lights.

Several Mandan businesses have sponsored the large light displays. The lights will stay on every night from now through January 6.

“There’s nothing like this type of display in the region, so it’s a great draw to Mandan,” Matt Schanandore with the Mandan Progress Organization said. “We hope that when people visit Mandan, that they stop and get a cup of coffee at the local coffee shop, visit some of the small shops, and see Mandan in a different light.”

On Saturday, there will also be a parade along Main in Mandan, once again featuring Santa Claus.

He and Mrs. Claus will then be greeting kids from 1-3 p.m. at the Morton Mandan Library.