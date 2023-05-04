MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, Mother’s Day is just over a week away and it’s one of the biggest days of the year for greeting cards and flowers.

Workers at Hirsch Florist in Mandan say they need some more help making sure those flower bouquets get to mom in time.

The shop on Main in Mandan says right now, they’re looking for a few drivers who are willing to make deliveries over the next week leading up to Mother’s Day. The family delivers flowers to Bismarck, Mandan, and New Salem.

“We get hundreds of orders and so we can get them out in a timely manner, people just stop in and fill out an application and then we send them out with about five arrangements at a time, just go to the house and you get to put smiles on everybody’s faces, and then come back and get some more,” Kaylee Welch said.

People who are interested can apply in person at the flower shop. They’re open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.