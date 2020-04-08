Mandan High School Moving Forward With Yearbook

Many things have been taken away from students, but one school is moving forward with its yearbook.

Mandan High School has now extended the deadline for seniors to turn in their pictures as some have had their appointments canceled.

Many of the challenges they are facing now are missing pictures of clubs, spring sports and activities around school.

But the yearbook adviser says they will find a way to try and incorporate everything.

“We can’t necessarily pack up ship. People have ordered yearbooks and we’ll just do our best to try and include as much as we can. Keep it on a positive note. You know I think a lot of our students right now are all stressed out with the whole COVID, distance learning,” shared John M. Gieser, Mandan High School’s yearbook advisor.

The yearbook is set to be published at the beginning of the next school year.