MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Mandan High School has reopened after briefly being put on hold regarding a situation near the school.

According to Mandan Police, the school was put on hold around 11:10 a.m. and was reopened after police gave the all-clear regarding a nearby situation.

Everyone is safe and there is no danger to the area, the incident did not involve the school itself or any students or faculty.