Mandan High School teacher wins ‘Outstanding Teacher of the Year’ award

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Mandan High School teacher is recognized for his hard work.

John Gieser is an art teacher at MHS and was surprised to find out he won the “Outstanding Teacher of the Year” award Monday. He’s a graduate of Mandan High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in 2004 and his master’s in Visual Art Education degree in 2014. Six years later he has taken on many roles at MHS is excited to continue to help educate students.

“I graduated from this high school and I’m trying to bring something better than what they know and I’m just doing the best I can,” said Gieser.

He says he plans to pursue a career as a professional artist in many mediums like painting, printmaking, drawing and sculptures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Battle of the Badges begins

K9 Officer Titan

Bismarck Boy's Soccer

Surrey Football

Monday, August 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Kindergarten Orientation

Day Care Changes

Teacher of the Year

SNAP Online

Pet Therapy

Nokota Horse Film

Robert One Minute 8-24

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-24-20

Underwood School District uses thermal readers

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Top plays of the week

Lincoln woman creates at-home gourmet kitchen

Robert One Minute 8-23

The "Not So Heavenly Bodies" Calendar is back!

Healthy habits prevent health issues

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss