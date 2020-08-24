Mandan High School teacher wins ‘Outstanding Teacher of the Year’ award

A Mandan High School teacher is recognized for his hard work.

John Gieser is an art teacher at MHS and was surprised to find out he won the “Outstanding Teacher of the Year” award Monday. He’s a graduate of Mandan High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in 2004 and his master’s in Visual Art Education degree in 2014. Six years later he has taken on many roles at MHS is excited to continue to help educate students.

“I graduated from this high school and I’m trying to bring something better than what they know and I’m just doing the best I can,” said Gieser.

He says he plans to pursue a career as a professional artist in many mediums like painting, printmaking, drawing and sculptures.