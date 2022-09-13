Whether they’re of the string variety, icicles or nets, red and white Christmas lights create a classical aesthetic when used indoors or outdoors.

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” outlines three programs that are aimed at giving back to the community.

According to a news release, the “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” is the new holiday lights attraction coming to downtown Mandan this Christmas season.

The “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” announced the establishment of three great community give-back programs to support local charities, organizations, and non-profits in the area.

“The holiday lights attraction is designed to bring the community together during the holiday season and in doing so, we want the attraction to do its part in giving back to the community,” said Matt Schanandore, the executive director of the Mandan Progress Organization. “We are encouraging local non-profits, school organizations, community groups, and/or charities that support needs and help create a quality place in the community to be part of the “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main.” These partners can be community groups needing goods/financial assistance, volunteer recruitment, or general support of local school sports and activity clubs.”

The first program is the “Holiday Lights in the Pantry.” This program allows anyone visiting the “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” to bring non-perishable food items to the attraction each night.

Filling food pantries is one of the greatest needs in communities and the “Mandan Holiday Lights on main” will be a way to help that need.

Food brought to the “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” will be distributed to those in need through Aid Incorporated.

The second program is “Adopt a Night at the Lights.” The “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” is free to the public, but visitors will have the opportunity to make a free-will donation to “Keep the lights on” through the Morton Mandan Community Fund.

When a local non-profit, school organization, or charity adopts a night at the lights, they provide some volunteer help and free-will donations that night will go to the adopting group.

The third program is the “Christmas Trees of Charity.” The Morton Mandan Public Library will display 20 Christmas trees decorated by local community organizations that need your support.

The decorated tree will be available for viewing daily during library hours.

Visitors to the library will have an opportunity to cast their vote on their favorite tree and the top three winning trees will win a monetary prize to support their mission. The library is requesting local businesses to be involved by sponsoring a Christmas Tree in the Library.

The “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” will certainly become a treasured community asset.

The vibrant, immersive holiday space will be driven by the community’s desire for unique experiences and to give back to the community.

The Mandan community looks forward to all the holiday light enthusiasts that will visit Mandan this holiday season.

The “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” will open November 25 and be open to the public to visit each evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until January 7, (weather permitting).

For sponsorship opportunities, non-profit nights, and to volunteer, visit VisitMandan’s website.