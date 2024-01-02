MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Firefighters in Mandan had to act fast when a home caught fire on New Year’s Eve, just outside of a home along Ninth Avenue Southeast.

Firefighters say the family had been setting off fireworks, which were then put in a garbage pile.

However, these disposed of fireworks then caught fire, which quickly burned the siding on the outside wall of the garage.

Fortunately, firefighters arrived before the fire could get out of hand, and quickly put out the flames before they spread to the attic and the rest of the home.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze, and firefighters say that the home is still safe for the family to inhabit.