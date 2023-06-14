MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Next week, a series of road and shoulder closures will begin in Mandan as crews work on a construction access road for the BNSF Railway’s Missouri River Bridge project.

The operation involves the building of a new access road, which will be used to support the project. During construction, a shoulder closure will be installed on the Memorial Highway exit ramp, and a lane will be closed on northbound Interstate 194 to the BNSF Railway Underpass. A 12-foot width restriction will also be in place on the exit ramp.

Minimal delays are expected for drivers traversing the corridor. The speed limit in the corridor will be reduced, and flaggers may be used to aid in directing traffic through construction areas.

The construction is expected to be completed at some time during July.