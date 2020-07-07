Mandan juvenile detention center staffer charged with sexual abuse

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A staff member at a juvenile corrections center in Mandan is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female inmate.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dariouse Gravely is accused of having sexual contact with the girl in late June in a dorm room at the Youth Correctional Center.

Gravely is charged with sexual assault and sexual abuse of a ward.

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Gravely was a residence specialist and provided care for inmates. He reportedly is no longer employed at the center.

Court records do not list an attorney for Gravely.