Mandan launches Business Podcast Series

The city of Mandan has launched its first-ever business podcast series called “Made in Mandan”.

The podcast will feature six local business owners as they discuss their experiences in starting, operating and growing a business in Mandan. The purpose of the podcast is to inspire entrepreneurs, provide resources, and create mentors in the community.

The podcast is part of Mandan’s joint community marketing program, that Mandan’s Business Development and Communications Department participates in.

Organizers say the city is becoming popular for business and they say it shows in the records.

“We are very much working to grow our base of businesses in the community and we are seeing that growth happen. Evidence is showing up in the increase of our commercial property tax base, we are also seeing sales tax collections have grown over the years,” said Ellen Huber, business development & communications director.

The first podcast was released on July 29th and new episodes will be every other week until late October.

To listen to the podcast click here