Mandan Lions Club collecting plastic to make benches for the community

The Mandan Lions Club is collecting all kinds of plastic to recycle and give back to the community.

The organization is taking everyday plastic items like grocery bags, zippered bags and any other plastic products that typically wouldn’t be recycled.

Anyone in the community can drop off the items at safe ship in Mandan.

Once they reach 500 pounds it will all be shipped off and turn it into a bench.

“Our club has always thrived to do is help keep our community clean. The less plastic we are putting in our land fields, the better off our environment is going to be. So why not turn it into something that we can put back into our community. Benches all over North Dakota,” shared Kevin Bean, the Membership Chair for Mandan Lions Club.

They are also including teens by having the Mandan Leos get involved.

The Mandan Lions Club has seen an uptick in young people donating as 30 students from Mandan High School are getting things done by spreading the word of all their good deeds.

“They see what they can do to help people out and it builds their character. And gives them confidence to know that they can do something good in a world that’s hard to live through right now,” shared Jeanette Bean, the President of the Mandan Lions Club.

This project is based off of the national Environmental Project of the Lions Club.

The Mandan organization plans to install benches across Mandan, Bismarck and Lincoln.