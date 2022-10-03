The Mandan City Commission is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions that help with city governnance and community development.

A total of 18 positions on 9 Mandan boards and committees are open for appointments that start in 2023.

New this year, individuals can apply online at cityofmandan.com/boardapplication for their desired appointment. Members of the business community and residents are encouraged to apply by Monday, Oct. 31 or until positions are filled:

Airport Authority. One position with a five-year term ending in 2027. Members of the local business community and residents are eligible to serve. A knowledge of aviation is helpful but not required. Provides input on planning, maintenance and management of the Mandan Regional Airport – Lawler Field. Meetings are typically held six to nine times a year, normally at noon on Mondays at the airport.

Architectural Review Commission. Two positions with three-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2025. Appointees are to be residents of the city, business owners/operators in the city, or owners of property within the city. Expertise in the design and construction industries, engineering or related professions is helpful. Architecture Review Commission consideration and approval is required before any commercial building is constructed or its exterior is altered. Meetings are the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m.

Civil Service Commission. One position with a six-year term ending in 2028. Makes recommendations regarding city personnel regulations and benefits, investigates any complaints related to administration of the civil service system and hears appeals on disciplinary matters. Meetings are only held as needed and thus infrequent.

Code Enforcement Appeals Board. Positions for two, three-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2025. Reviews code enforcement violation appeals and meets on an as-needed basis. Members must be Mandan residents.

Community Beautification Committee. Three positions with terms ending in 2025. Residents or representatives of businesses that own property in the City of Mandan. Helps formulate and coordinate programs, projects and policies that enhance the aesthetic appearance of the

community. Meets the second Thursday of every other month at 7:30 a.m.

Growth Fund. Two positions with three-year terms expiring in in 2025 representing the community at-large. Members may be representatives of the business community through ownership or employment with a Mandan business or Mandan residents. Makes recommendations to City Commission related to applications for assistance to businesses desiring to expand or locate in the Mandan area. Meets about once a month or as needed depending on applications for incentive or assistance programs, generally over the noon hour.

Planning & Zoning Commission. Three at-large positions with five-year terms expiring in 2027. Must be residents living within city limits. Considers plats, zone changes, annexations, development plans and other planning related issues. Meetings are held the fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

Renaissance Zone Committee. Three positions with three-year terms ending in 2025 with the following preferences: one representing the financial sector, and two representing the community at large. May be representatives of the business community through ownership or employment with a Mandan business or Mandan residents. Makes recommendations regarding applications for property and state income tax exemptions for qualified investment in the purchase, rehabilitation, new construction and lease of commercial and residential properties in a 35-block area of downtown plus a non-contiguous area along Memorial Highway (the 2300-2500 blocks) in accordance with state and local regulations. Meets a few times annually or as needed to consider applications.

Visitors Committee. One position with a three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2025. Members may be representatives of the business community or Mandan residents. Makes recommendations regarding applications for funding assistance related to travel and tourism facilities within the city. A portion of Mandan’s 1% restaurant and lodging tax revenue is set aside for tourism or towards the purchase, equipping, improving, construction, maintenance, repair, and acquisition of buildings consistent with visitor attraction or promotion. Meetings are held depending upon funding requests, generally once or twice per year.

For committee rosters and descriptions for Mandan volunteer advisory positions, go to cityofmandan.com/boards. Contact Communications and Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt at 701-667-3478 or email with questions.