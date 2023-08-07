MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mandan city leaders are trying to figure out how to fix a problem at the city cemetery.

This year, workers noticed some of the ground started to erode along Union Cemetery at Mandan Avenue — which is typically maintained by Mandan’s Public Works Department.

However, the burial site sits next to a hillside along the Missouri River, with a rail line running along the east side.

Last week, Mandan city commissioners approved hiring Minneapolis-based firm Barr Engineering to look for a way to fix the erosion problem.

“There’s an elevated level of care, working adjacent to our cemetery,” explained City Engineer Justin Froseth. “I think anyone can understand that. What that means specifically, we just aren’t there yet. We’re just trying to understand the problem.”

The engineering firm says they’ll study the geology of the area, as well as the groundwater, to figure out what’s causing the bank to erode, and report back to the city on what can be done about it.