Mandan Main Street Bar and Grill Set to Close

Station West Bar and Grill in Mandan is up for sale.

Owner Edgar Oliveira sent us a statement this weekend, saying he’s put too much on his plate in recent years, as he opened other businesses, now totaling four locations.

The restaurant opened in 2013 after Oliveira completed a major remodel on the building. The restaurant specializes in traditional American fare, along with a beer, wine and cocktail menu.

Oliveira says he is now considering offers for sale of the building and business, lease of the building and sale of the business, or a lease-to-own arrangement.

The owner encourages restaurant-goers to use any gift cards before October 1st.

The owner is asking $415,000 for the real estate and business which includes the restaurant equipment including grills and cookers; furnishings such as tables and chairs; a point of sale system; online ordering system for pickup and delivery; food and liquor ordering guide; a website and social media accounts; plus recipes.

The owners will provide three years of financial history for persons willing to make a deposit of earnest money. Oliveira is also willing to provide operational guidance during the initial months of new ownership.

The restaurant is located at 412 West Main Street, across from Dykshoorn Park

