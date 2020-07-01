Mandan Main Street Project Delayed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Those waiting for a long-awaited improvement project to start in Mandan will now have to wait a little while longer.

The Main Street improvement project is scheduled to include concrete repairs, traffic light replacement and lane reallocation with curb extensions.

However, bids for the work came in 25 percent over budget, resulting in an extra $1.2 million owed by the city that they currently don’t have.

An Urban Grant program is supposed to pay for a portion of the work, but in order for that to happen, the city is not allowed to make changes to the original plan, such as dropping a portion of the work to save money.

Mandan’s City Engineer tells KX News they’re currently discussing what can be done to move forward with the project and still use Urban Grant money.

“We’ll have to figure that out relatively soon, because if we can’t identify those funds then we’ll have to go forward with the project without the urban grant program parts of the project,” said Mandan Engineering and Planning Director Justin Froseth.

He adds the city is expected to reopen the bidding process in the fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Volunteer Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer Services"

Bismarck Representatives Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives Baseball"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Volleyball Letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball Letters"

New Town Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Storm Damage"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30"

Minot Power Outage, Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Power Outage, Fire"

Mowing Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Tips"

Watering Your Lawn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watering Your Lawn"

Testing Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Event"

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/30"

Trial Set

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial Set"

DICKINSON'S 4TH OF JULY INTERVIEW

Thumbnail for the video titled "DICKINSON'S 4TH OF JULY INTERVIEW"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Summer College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer College Baseball"

Pets and Heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pets and Heat"

Police Phone Shortcut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Phone Shortcut"

A-fib Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-fib Treatment"

Hot Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hot Days"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss