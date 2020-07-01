Mandan Main Street Project Delayed

Those waiting for a long-awaited improvement project to start in Mandan will now have to wait a little while longer.

The Main Street improvement project is scheduled to include concrete repairs, traffic light replacement and lane reallocation with curb extensions.

However, bids for the work came in 25 percent over budget, resulting in an extra $1.2 million owed by the city that they currently don’t have.

An Urban Grant program is supposed to pay for a portion of the work, but in order for that to happen, the city is not allowed to make changes to the original plan, such as dropping a portion of the work to save money.

Mandan’s City Engineer tells KX News they’re currently discussing what can be done to move forward with the project and still use Urban Grant money.

“We’ll have to figure that out relatively soon, because if we can’t identify those funds then we’ll have to go forward with the project without the urban grant program parts of the project,” said Mandan Engineering and Planning Director Justin Froseth.

He adds the city is expected to reopen the bidding process in the fall.