Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Mandan: Major city roads plowed, residential areas starting Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The city of Mandan notes on its Facebook page that public works crews began clearing major arterial roads at 11:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

“All major arterial roads have been plowed and crews will continue to maintain them throughout today,” the city posted. “The snow is expected to taper off later this morning, but winds may cause blowing and drifting issues with additional snowfall tonight.”

Public Works Director Mitch Bitz expects city crews to plow residential areas starting in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 12.

“Please park off-street if possible to allow for more efficient snow removal operations,” the city notes in its post.

Also:

  • The Mandan landfill is closed today and likely tomorrow.
  • Waste Management will not collect recycling today (Friday, Oct. 11).
  • Armstrong Sanitation is collecting garbage where possible.
  • The Public Works Department will maintain a skeleton crew 24/7 throughout the snow event to keep main arterial routes passable and respond as necessary to emergencies.

To view the Snow Removal Route Map visit www.cityofmandan.com/maps.

Additional snow removal information is available at www.cityofmandan.com/snowremoval.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11"

Snow Continues For Most Of The Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Continues For Most Of The Day"

Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bullying"

Century vs Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy Volleyball"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

Vaping Products

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Products"

Not Usual Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Usual Weather"

Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Class A Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Legacy"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Fuel the Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fuel the Fight"

New K-9 Unit

Thumbnail for the video titled "New K-9 Unit"

Coat Closet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coat Closet"

Warm Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warm Clothing"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Statement from Governor and Ag Commissioner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statement from Governor and Ag Commissioner"

Four Day Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day Work Week"

Josh Gallion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Gallion"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Travel Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Warnings"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge