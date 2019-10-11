Mandan: Major city roads plowed, residential areas starting Saturday

The city of Mandan notes on its Facebook page that public works crews began clearing major arterial roads at 11:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

“All major arterial roads have been plowed and crews will continue to maintain them throughout today,” the city posted. “The snow is expected to taper off later this morning, but winds may cause blowing and drifting issues with additional snowfall tonight.”

Public Works Director Mitch Bitz expects city crews to plow residential areas starting in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 12.

“Please park off-street if possible to allow for more efficient snow removal operations,” the city notes in its post.

Also:

The Mandan landfill is closed today and likely tomorrow.

Waste Management will not collect recycling today (Friday, Oct. 11).

Armstrong Sanitation is collecting garbage where possible.

The Public Works Department will maintain a skeleton crew 24/7 throughout the snow event to keep main arterial routes passable and respond as necessary to emergencies.

To view the Snow Removal Route Map visit www.cityofmandan.com/maps.

Additional snow removal information is available at www.cityofmandan.com/snowremoval.