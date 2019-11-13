Mandan Making Changes To Fire Hydrants

MANDAN — The city of Mandan is taking a closer look at its fire hydrants — all with your safety in mind.

City officials told KX News they have ordered new flags for the hydrants to identify them as public or private.

The decision comes after this past July’s fire at the Sunset Bluff Apartment Complex, where fire crews dealt with a faulty privately-owned hydrant that hampered efforts.

Now, all privately owned hydrants will soon be marked with a blue flag.

Public hydrants will be marked with a red one.

“Privately owned hydrants will still remain the responsibility of the property owner to maintain those hydrants. And with the help of our fire department as part of their property inspection process, they will help remind the property owners that it’s their responsibility to ensure that operation,” said Mandan Public Works Director Mitch Bitz.

There are 130 privately owned hydrants spread across Mandan.

Crews hope to have all the flags installed by early next year.

