Mandan Man Accused of Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ Government Agency

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan man is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a state government agency.

Christopher Chase, 46, faces a felony terrorizing charge. According to a police affidavit, Chase allegedly threatened Workforce Safety and Insurance in social media posts, saying “I want them all to suffer the way I have,” and “Gonna take out as many as I can before they kill me so they know what it feels like.”

Police responded to a request for a welfare check after a caller saw the posts.

Chase made his initial court appearance on Thursday. His bail was set at $1,000 cash with a stipulation that he not have contact with the state agency, The Bismarck Tribune reported. He was not listed on the Burleigh Morton Detention Center roster on Friday. Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf, and a home telephone number for Chase could not be located.