BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Thursday, July 13 around 3 p.m., a 33-year-old Mandan man was fleeing from Bismarck Police on a motorcycle when officers tried to make a traffic stop, but officers did not pursue it.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, NDHP had an aircraft in the air at the time and was able to locate the motorcycle driving recklessly and at a high speed into Mandan.

They were able to track the motorcycle while troopers stayed nearby to wait for the man to park, which he did at a Mandan hotel.

He was taken into custody after he got into another vehicle. He was arrested and taken to Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

He is allegedly being charged with fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment, and false information to a police officer by Bismarck PD. He also gave a fake name to officers.