Mandan man arrested for Attempted Murder

A 56-year-old Mandan man was arrested Friday night, January 7, 2022, after Mandan Police responded to a report of domestic assault in progress involving his girlfriend and his 19-year-old granddaughter at his residence at the 300 block of 3rd Ave NW in Mandan.

Officers learned the Mandan man had an argument with his girlfriend and his granddaughter.

The altercation became physical with the granddaughter and she contacted friends to help her and the man’s girlfriend leave the apartment.

When the two friends arrived, the granddaughter, along with the suspect’s girlfriend, attempted to leave.

The man came outside and began shooting towards the car while the four people were near or inside the car.

No one was injured and the suspect went back into his apartment.

He surrendered to Mandan Police when they arrived.

The 56-year-old was arrested for Attempted Murder, Reckless Endangerment, and Discharging a Firearm in City Limits. Formal charges are pending.

The names of those involved have were not reported by Mandan Police.

