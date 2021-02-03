Mandan man arrested on meth charges after routine traffic stop

A routine traffic stop has landed a 60-year-old Mandan man in jail on drug charges.

Around 11:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Mandan police stopped a vehicle in town for a traffic violation.

Authorities say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of what appeared to be roughly a pound of methamphetamine, along with thousands of dollars in cash.

The driver was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver. He is currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center where formal charges are pending.

The Metro Area Task Force and North Dakota Parole and Probation assisted the Mandan Police in the case.