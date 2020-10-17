Mandan man charged with child abuse

A Mandan man was charged with child abuse after investigators say he abused a child under the age of 6.

According to an affidavit, on Oct. 14, Mandan Police responded to a call from the child’s sister who had come home from grocery shopping to find injuries to the child’s face.

She checked her surveillance cameras and found that 24-year-old Jacoby Sitz was excessively abusing the boy when she wasn’t at home.

When confronted, Sitz left the residence.

After authorities arrived and checked out the boy, he had injuries to his left eye, his throat and was “clearly in pain.”

Police reviewed the surveillance footage showing Sitz abusing the child in front of his three children.

Jacoby admitted to abuse but denied hitting him in the face.

He was arrested Thursday and is currently in custody.